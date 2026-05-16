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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
1h

One of the most frightening aspects is the appearance of selective standards. If aggressive anti-Israel or openly pro-Hamas rhetoric is tolerated, rationalized, or ignored while pro-Israel Jewish groups are aggressively scrutinized or targeted, people naturally begin feeling that equal standards are no longer being applied consistently.

What also stood out to me is how much this reflects a broader institutional trend we now see across universities, activist organizations, media, politics, and cultural institutions: identity politics increasingly determining moral legitimacy instead of consistent principles being applied equally to everyone.

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John Galt III's avatar
John Galt III
1m

In 1947 when I was born there were over 2 million Jews and about zero Muslims in NYC. Now there are 1,000,000 Jews and between 750,000 and 1,000,000 Muslims.

If I am a Democrat I don't need the Jews - I need the Muslims.

2025 primary votes

470,000 - Mamdani

390,000 - Cuomo

You would think the Jewish population of NYC of one million had better survival instincts, but apparently not. Mamdani was about as clear as what he would do to Jews as the author of Mein Kampf. Not the severity but the vector. I live in Montana and clearly saw it from here.

Good luck NYC.

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