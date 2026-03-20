Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
7h

This is a sharp, clear-eyed analysis—and an uncomfortable one, because it exposes how much of this movement rests on illusion.

But the real question is whether anything actually changes. History says no. Every defeat hasn’t weakened the ideology—it’s hardened it. That’s because this isn’t just politics. For many, it functions like a religious conviction. And you don’t defeat that with battlefield losses.

If there’s any hope, it’s not military—it’s education. As long as children are taught that Israel is temporary and violence is justified, nothing changes. Change what they’re taught, and you change the future. Don’t, and we’re just repeating the same cycle.

And even if Iran weakens, let’s not kid ourselves—others are ready to step in. Qatar and Turkey are already deeply involved financially and politically . The vacuum won’t stay empty.

So yes, a reckoning may be coming. But unless the ideology itself is confronted—especially in schools, media, and religious institutions—it won’t matter. The players may change. The mindset won’t.

Reply
Share
Howard Rosen's avatar
Howard Rosen
6h

The Palestinians never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity ! Famous words by Abba Eban that never change.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture