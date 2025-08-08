Future of Jewish

Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
I hate to extrapolate as an American who's never been to Israel, but I am someone with a Leftist upbringing and from my experience Leftists are so monomaniacally focused on their eternal battle with conservatives that other groups don't quite have a real, living existence to them.

To me the Leftist brain is rigidly zealously certain that if only they were given enough power to fully institute their ideological program—universal socialism founded on egalitarian humanitarianism, more or less—then this would solve all possible problems, the lion would lie down with the lamb, there would be no more hunger, violence or low self-esteem.

Thus, even while surrounded by existential enemies, the Leftist has been indoctrinated to believe that the cause of any conflict is conservatives and their inherent belligerence with the solution being the eradication or disempowerment of conservatives—"conservatives" meaning nationalists, capitalists, anyone who prioritizes their own people over a gauzy utopian vision of a single humanity. Often these people on the Left are so besotted with their own virtue and purity of heart, they really seem to believe that they could make peace w enemies who've pledged to murder them.

Also, it does seem like in the history of Leftism it's been Jews who've offered the most intense and moralistic critiques of injustice, and while self-criticism is necessary and healthy, sometimes it can veer toward the pathological. This seems to be one of those times.

Stephen Schecter's avatar
Stephen Schecter
3h

Far Left. Near Left. Center Left. It's all the same. The words are meaningless, as meaningless as Far Right and Centre Right. Where you would have sat in the French Revolution is useless in figuring out what to do in a modern society. Recent history has shown that even the progressive mindset eventually turns out to be a street that paves the way for totalitarianism. As far as Israel is concerned, all the people castigated as right-wing and extremist turned out to be the people who saw clearly the security threats to the nation. They still are, but it took October 7 and mass rape, murder and kidnapping for the Israeli public to have its eyes opened. And who knows if most Israelis see properly not only what has happened but what must happen if Zionism is to prevail. Gaza needs not only to be conquered and occupied, but settled by Jews. Ditto Judea and Samaria. The religious parties that oppose conscription of yeshiva bochers have to be shamed and deserted by their followers every bit as much as the old-line generals from Barak to Gantz and all their civilian wannabes like Bennett and Lapid should be shamed and deserted by theirs. Maybe a new generation will arise rooted in the Hebrew Bible and the political understanding that a reading of the Bible should induce and Jews will finally leave the Book of Genesis and stop welshing on the deal as they have been doing since Sinai. Maybe finally the God of Israel will be proud of His chosen people. Maybe.

