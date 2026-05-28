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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
1h

Joshua, this is an excellent article, and honestly the more I read pieces like this after October 7th, the more frustrated and disturbed I become by how many people still refuse to confront reality.

At some point, if people still cannot recognize that we are dealing with ideological movements that openly reject compromise, openly glorify violence, openly celebrate massacres, and openly seek the destruction of Israel as a Jewish state, then I honestly do not know what evidence would ever be sufficient for them.

And I say this not only about parts of the Israeli Left, but increasingly about segments of the Western world generally. It reminds me of the same kind of delusional thinking that allows someone like Mamdani to gain major support in New York, including from many Jews themselves. At a certain point it stops being naïveté and starts becoming something genuinely dangerous.

October 7th should have shattered these illusions permanently. Instead, many people simply reset themselves back to old ideological factory settings as though nothing happened.

That is what I find so incomprehensible.

And honestly, for some people, if they still have not woken up by now, I increasingly suspect no argument, no evidence, and no atrocity will ever be enough to wake them up.

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Weisshorn Ent's avatar
Weisshorn Ent
1h

Lack of ability to learn from the past and the guarantee of repeated blunders are identifying features of the left.

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