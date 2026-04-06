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Weisshorn Ent's avatar
Weisshorn Ent
3h

The Israeli left are tragic in their recurring addition to sugary ideas that are so stupid only an intellectual could believe in. The existence these days is a primarily a recurring tantrum to win friends and influence people who care nothing for Israel neither left nor right. No you will not get that plumb job in Europe not matter what.

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Gilda Joffe's avatar
Gilda Joffe
3h

I am nauseatingly sick of the left no matter where they are. They are stupid, selfish, hypocritical and insufferably arrogant.

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