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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
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Nachum, this is an excellent article.

I think you're making a very important point, but I would simplify it even further. Israel is simply an extension of the Jewish people. The same stereotypes that have followed Jews for centuries are now projected onto the Jewish state.

To me, it ultimately comes down to the oldest hatred. Jews have always been the easiest scapegoat. Israel has simply become the national version of that scapegoat.

Add to that the enormous political and financial influence of Israel's adversaries, especially through energy wealth and decades of propaganda, and you have a powerful narrative that many people accept without ever questioning it.

In the end, I think this isn't really about Israel. It's about the world's oldest prejudice wearing modern clothes.

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