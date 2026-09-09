Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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nicole segre's avatar
nicole segre
8h

I've been asking that for ages.It's one thing for Palestinians to say they don't want Jews to live in any state of theirs (not that they want one, they just want all of Israel), another for the whole world to nod in sympathy. Two million Arab Israeli citizens but "Palestine" ,must be judenfrei.

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Heartworker's avatar
Heartworker
8h

I read that Saudi Arabia announced massive revenge actions for the latest attacks and devastations of Houthis on Saudi-Arabia; I expect the Miliband-Burnham-Jumble to put massive sanctions on Saudi-Arabia.

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