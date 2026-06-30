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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
6h

Joshua, I couldn't agree with you more. I think your analysis is right on the money.

That said, I'm actually more optimistic about this agreement than many people seem to be. One reason is that Secretary Rubio was deeply involved. I trust that he understands the threat Hezbollah poses and has been a genuine friend of Israel.

From my reading, this agreement allows Israel to remain until Hezbollah is disarmed, and if Hezbollah refuses to disarm, Israel retains the right to act. If that's how it unfolds, I think it's probably the best arrangement Israel could have hoped for under the circumstances.

President Aoun's public statements have also been encouraging. Now the real question is whether Lebanon's government, together with Israel, can finally weaken Hezbollah enough for the Lebanese state to regain control of its own country. I certainly hope so.

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Steve S's avatar
Steve S
4h

I lived in Israel for 3 months in 1982, from February 1st to April 30th, spending two months as a volunteer in Kibbutz Lohamei Hagetaot on the coast highway north of Acre and south of Nahariya. I recall sometime in March most all the men in the kibbutz were gone, having been called up to the Reserves in anticipation of the conflict in Lebanon which began full scale on June 6th. I was one of two Jewish volunteers living on the kibbutz, the other was from England. Most of the volunteers were gentiles from Australia, Japan, Canada, and various European countries. One of the kibbutz leaders, Peninah, spoke with me and the English Jew and requested we "stand watch" since so many of the men left the kibbutz. She gave us security assignments in addition to our jobs on the kibbutz. Since my job was working in the chicken house from 4 am to 8 am, and much work had stopped with the men gone, I had time on my hands. The chicken house work was dirty, hard, and no woman worked it. A large French woman volunteer insisted on working the chicken house detail, she lasted 2 days as her fingers and hands became sore and bloody. We had to pick up 4 chickens in each hand and put them in large cages that had spring latches and if you didn't get it right the latches caught your hand, or the chickens pecked your hands, and if the latch snapped on a chicken it had to be discarded as it couldn't be used.

After about one week the men returned, so whatever caused the call up was delayed by a couple of months. In April I left the kibbutz to travel around Israel, returning to the States at the end of the month. During the call up I witnessed first hand how the call up of so many men to the Reserves affected Israeli society, from buses that seldom ran, to shops closing, greatly affecting work on the kibbutz. Six weeks after I left Israel, on June 6th, Israel launched its military operation into Lebanon. My memories from 44 years ago remain vivid in my mind, as does the affinity and love I have for the staunch and brave Israelis and how resilient and strong they have become out of nature and necessity.

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