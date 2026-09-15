Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
4h

👏👏👏🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥I need add nothing you said it all here, Vanessa! I’m proud to be a Lutheran ally of the Jewish community!

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Dinah Bucholz's avatar
Dinah Bucholz
4h

Yes! This is exactly right. People talk about fighting antisemitism, but we've been down this road before. And we know instinctively what to do because we did it right after Oct. 7: cling harder to each other and harder to our traditions. It's what we've always done when faced with hatred and persecution, and it's the only time-tested method that works to ensure our survival and outlast our enemies.

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