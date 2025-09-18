Please consider supporting our mission to help everyone better understand and become smarter about the Jewish world. A gift of any amount helps keep our platform free of advertising and accessible to all.



The global conversation about Israel has not merely become hostile; it has become ridiculous.

What passes today as “serious dialogue” is little more than propaganda dressed as virtue, conspiracies repackaged as common sense, and antisemitism disguised as moral clarity. If the stakes weren’t so high, the absurdities would be laughable.

But they are not harmless mistakes; they are symptoms of a moral collapse in how much of the world talks about Jews and our state.

A Stage Play With Predetermined Villains

Consider the United Nation’s latest “genocide” report. It concludes with a set of solemn recommendations for Israel — stop fighting, accept sanctions — but it makes no recommendations for Hamas. Not to release the hostages. Not to stop using civilians as shields. Not even a mild suggestion to abandon the stated goal of eradicating Israel. The omission is not oversight; it’s theater. The villain has been cast in advance, the script written before the curtain rises.

This selective outrage sets the tone for how the entire debate now unfolds: Israel is always guilty, and its enemies are always excused.

Old Tropes in New Outfits

That framing trickles down into the media. In Canada, journalist Élisa Serret recently claimed that America cannot detach itself from Israel because “the Jews finance a lot of American politics.” She added, “The big cities are run by Jews. Hollywood is run by the Jews.” It is a Nazi pamphlet recited on public radio, and no one batted an eye.

On social media, the tropes get louder. The founder of Palestine Action US celebrated the “assassination” of Charlie Kirk, lamenting only that more people cheered his death than the killings of “two actual Zionist war criminals.” The post remains up on X, unflagged. If it were directed at any other community, the platform would have exploded in outrage. Against Jews, it slides under the radar.

And then there is the mainstreaming of Holocaust denial and apology. A disturbingly antisemitic clip from the enormously popular “Fresh & Fit” podcast — a show with over 1.5 million YouTube subscribers — recently went viral. In it, hosts and guests claimed “the Jews don’t want to take accountability,” rationalized the Holocaust as a “plan” Hitler “had to do” to “save the world,” and fantasized about Jews “taking over government” and collapsing society.

The casual tone made it worse: This wasn’t the fevered rant of an extremist in a dark corner of the internet, but entertainment for a mass audience. Holocaust apologia and calls for “taking down the Jews” were presented as banter, with millions of young viewers listening in.

This is the landscape: Antisemitism is not hidden but openly celebrated, mainstreamed by media channels with massive reach and influence.

Lies, Always With the Same Fingerprints

When outright lies appear in this discourse, they always seem to trace back to the same sources. The claim that Benjamin Netanyahu bribed Charlie Kirk with $150 million originated with Max Blumenthal, a journalist who has written for the Iran-backed newspaper Al-Akhbar in Beirut and contributed to Al Jazeera. Time and again, conspiracy theories targeting Israel or Jews lead back to the propaganda machines of Iran or Qatar, whose fingerprints cover the disinformation campaigns that drive Western headlines.

And now Qatar has gone a step further. After the IDF struck senior Hamas officials meeting in Doha, the Gulf state announced it will pursue legal action against Israel at the International Criminal Court. Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi will lead the Qatari team, accusing Israel of “aggression against the State of Qatar.” Meanwhile, the ICC expresses no concern whatsoever that Qatar harbors the leaders of the terror group that carried out the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust on October 7, 2023.

Apparently, the cardinal sin is not sheltering mass-murdering terrorists, but daring to bring them to justice.

Performative Outrage and ‘Useful Infidels’

Even entertainment has become a theater for antisemitism. When Jewish actress Hannah Einbinder declared “Free Palestine” in her Emmy speech, Hamas praised her — and then blurred out her bare shoulders in its propaganda clips to maintain Islamic modesty codes. In other words: she was celebrated as a “useful infidel,” a Western Jew co-opted to advance the cause of those who would strip her of her rights and dignity if she lived under their rule.

The absurdity reaches TikTok too. A Palestinian influencer posted a video of her hair and nails appointment, followed only hours later by footage lamenting “genocide” in Gaza. Apparently, in this genocide, there is still room for manicures. The trivialization of atrocity into curated content makes a mockery of suffering and reduces truth to whatever sells in the algorithm.

The Cost to Real Jews

While antisemitism flourishes as spectacle, real Jewish professionals are paying the price. A recent report on Jewish social workers in the U.S. documented “exclusion, isolation, and public targeting” since October 7th.

These are people trained in empathy and community care, now ostracized in the very profession that preaches inclusivity. Their experiences show how the rhetoric of “justice for Palestine” metastasizes into hostility against Jews in everyday life.

Europe’s Hypocritical Morality Play

In Europe, hypocrisy has become policy. The European Commission recently proposed sanctions on Israeli ministers and partial suspension of its agreement with Israel. It is easier for Europe’s elites to vilify imagined Israeli demons than confront the very real jihadist networks and Muslim-led grooming gangs operating on their own soil. As one British commentator put it: these are the same elites who lecture about “fascism” while cheering death squads, censoring dissent, and overturning democratic votes they dislike.

Meanwhile, the United Nation’s chief antisemite Francesca Albanese claims Israel is using “unconventional weapons” in Gaza. The accusations shift constantly, but the message is the same: Jews must be told, in minute detail, the permissible ways they may defend themselves. Survival itself becomes conditional, dependent on the approval of their critics.

And, of course, Francesca sees nothing remotely wrong with Hamas’ use of human shields (including women and children), hostage-taking, and civilian infrastructure like schools and hospitals.

Activism as Cover

Even high-profile activism has been conscripted into this circus. Greta Thunberg’s flotilla, marketed as a humanitarian mission, has been tied to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood — providing cover for terror narratives under the cloak of global climate celebrity. Activism’s moral theater becomes camouflage for terrorism’s propaganda.

Intolerance at Home

In Dearborn, Michigan, a resident protested naming a street after a Hezbollah supporter. His objection was simple: Hezbollah bombed the U.S. embassy in Beirut, killing Americans.

The city’s (Muslim) mayor, Abdullah Hammoud, responded to the resident: “You’re an Islamophobe. And although you live here, I want you to know, as mayor, you’re not welcome here. And the day you move out of the city will be the day that I launch a parade celebrating the fact that you moved out of the city, because you are not somebody who believes in coexistence.”

Now, please tell us more about how opposing the Islamist terror group Hezbollah leads to the obvious conclusion that someone does not believe in coexistence.

The Pattern, Not the Exception

None of these incidents stand alone. They are all part of the same pattern: grotesque hypocrisy, casual antisemitism, lies amplified through institutions, and propaganda paraded as truth. From the UN to TikTok, from Brussels to Doha to Dearborn, the world has turned the Jewish conversation into a grotesque theater. The actors know their roles, the script is fixed, and the audience applauds without noticing how absurd — and dangerous — the performance has become.

Thomas Sowell once observed: “It’s a great tragedy that we’ve raised a generation who can tell the difference between 85 genders, but can’t tell the difference between right and wrong.”

The debate over Jews proves his point. The tragedy is not simply confusion; it is willful blindness, cultivated by institutions that prefer theater to truth. And the consequences are not just rhetorical.

This theater, if left unchallenged, will continue to endanger Jewish lives and corrupt everyone’s moral clarity.