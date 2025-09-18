Future of Jewish

Hannah Einbinder and the loathsome Max Blumenthal are JEWS!

Jews have enough problems with Christians and Muslims, but they seem to not only be first in brilliance and achievement but also first in generating renegades, heretics, apostates, and "As A Jew" allies of the lowest anti-Semites.

I'm a Sicilian trying my best to protect my Jewish wife and family, and I just need to say, all this really perplexes and infuriates me. I could never imagine wanting to do active harm to my own people, we were always taught that we had to stick together no matter what.

I guess there are burdens to being Jewish that I'll never fully understand and some Jews decide to deal with this burden by wanting to erase Israel and Judaism, as a way to escape the complicated fate of being born Jewish.

Either way, if the Jew haters didn't have so many Jewish allies things wouldn't be this ugly. The "As a Jews" are shameless, spineless traitors who might save their own skin, but at the cost of forfeiting their dignity.

What we are seeing is anti Semitism as a metastatic cancer

