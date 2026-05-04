On the Jewish holiday of Lag BaOmer , bonfires aren’t just tradition; they are reclamation. (photo: Georgiana Pop/Unsplash)

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There is something almost defiant about Lag BaOmer, the Jewish holiday that starts Monday evening and continues through tomorrow.

Lag BaOmer literally translates to “the 33rd day of the Omer.” The Hebrew word Lag comes from letters Lamed (which represents the number 30) and Gimel (3), equaling 33. BaOmer means “in the Omer,” referring to the 49-day period between Passover and Shavuot.

It sits in the Jewish calendar like a spark in the middle of a long, dim corridor — one day of fire and music and release, interrupting weeks that are otherwise quiet, restrained, even heavy. If you didn’t know better, you might think it doesn’t quite belong. And in a way, that’s exactly the point.

To understand Lag BaOmer, you have to start with a story that feels almost too fragile to survive history.

In the 2nd century, during the brutal aftermath of the Bar Kokhba Revolt — a rebellion led by Simon Bar Kokhba, a charismatic Jewish military leader many believed could restore Jewish sovereignty — the Jewish world was collapsing under Roman pressure. What began as a bold, defiant attempt to reclaim independence ended in devastation. Jerusalem was crushed. Jewish life in the Land of Israel was splintering. It was the kind of moment when civilizations don’t bend; they break.

And in that world lived Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai, a mystic, a rebel, a man forced into hiding for years in a cave to escape Roman persecution. According to tradition, he emerged not just as a survivor, but as a carrier of something deeper: esoteric wisdom that would later be associated with the foundations of Jewish mysticism (a stream of thought, later developed in traditions like Kabbalah, that seeks to uncover hidden, deeper layers of meaning within the Torah and the nature of God, beyond the literal text).

Lag BaOmer marks, among other things, the day of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai’s passing — which is strange, because Judaism doesn’t usually celebrate death. But in this case, we’re not really marking an ending; Jews are marking a transmission.

Here’s the uncomfortable truth: Many diaspora Jews today couldn’t tell you much about Lag BaOmer, and that’s not accidental. Lag BaOmer doesn’t exist in the Torah. It’s not a major pilgrimage festival like Passover or Sukkot. It lives in the margins of the calendar, emerging from layers of rabbinic tradition, historical memory, and later mystical interpretation.

And diaspora Judaism, especially in its modern forms, tends to prioritize what is structured, text-based, and universally understood. Lag BaOmer is none of those things. It’s messy. It’s folkloric. It’s built on fragments — like the tradition that a deadly plague struck the students of Rabbi Akiva, one of the most influential sages in Jewish history, and that it ceased on this day — alongside mystical associations and scattered customs which don’t resolve into a clean narrative.

So Lag BaOmer gets lost, or more precisely — it used to.

If you want to see Lag BaOmer fully alive, you don’t go to a synagogue; you go to Israel.

On the evening of this holiday, hillsides erupt into bonfires. Children drag planks of wood through the streets like they’re building something ancient and urgent. Families gather. Teenagers linger. The air smells like smoke and something older than memory.

It’s not completely clear why bonfires are one of the core customs on Lag BaOmer. One strand links them to the idea that this is the anniversary of the death of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai, who is traditionally associated with spiritual illumination and the transmission of mystical teachings. In that reading, fire becomes a symbol of his “light” — wisdom that is said to have been revealed or intensified on the day of his passing.

Another explanation connects bonfires more broadly to historical signals and celebration practices in ancient times, where fires were used to communicate news across distances or mark important communal moments. Over time, these ideas merged with local customs, especially in Israel, turning Lag BaOmer into a night where fire represents both remembrance and continuity.

And at the center of it all is Meron, a small village in northern Israel, located in the Upper Galilee region, not far from the city of Safed (Tzfat). It sits on the slopes of Mount Meron, the second-highest mountain in the country. Meron is especially significant because it’s the traditional burial site of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai, making it a holy site in Israel.

Every year on Lag BaOmer, tens of thousands of Israelis travel there, turning this otherwise quiet mountain village into one of the most spiritually and culturally intense gathering points in the Jewish state. (This year, due to ongoing Hezbollah violations of the shaky ceasefire, the annual Lag BaOmer pilgrimage on Mount Meron was canceled and roads surrounding the area are shut for several days.)

But normally, Lag BaOmer is a well-known holiday in Israel, whereas it barely registers in many Jewish communities in the diaspora. I, for example, never even heard about Lag BaOmer growing up in a Jewish community in Los Angeles; it only came on my radar when I moved to Israel in 2013 at the age of 24.

Why is that? What happened?

The short answer is that Israel did something the diaspora couldn’t: It gave Lag BaOmer geography again.

In exile, Jewish holidays often become symbolic — portable, intellectual, contained. In Israel, they reattach to land, to place, to physical reality. Lag BaOmer, which had survived as a minor observance, suddenly had a home again. And once it had a home, it could breathe.

The bonfires aren’t just tradition; they are reclamation. They say: This story didn’t end in the cave. It didn’t end under Rome. It didn’t end in exile. It’s still burning.

If you strip away the layers — the plagues, the mysticism, the customs — you’re left with something surprisingly modern: Lag BaOmer is about interruption. In the middle of mourning, it inserts joy. In the middle of exile, it preserves rootedness. In the middle of historical collapse, it insists on continuity.

That’s why it matters today.

For Israelis, it’s almost instinctive. It’s a lived expression of something deeper: Jewish history isn’t a straight line of suffering, but a series of recoveries. The fires are not just symbolic; they are a kind of muscle memory of survival.

For diaspora Jews, the meaning is sharper — because Lag BaOmer exposes a gap. It asks: What happens to a people when its traditions become abstract? When its fires become metaphors instead of experiences? When its history is remembered, but not felt?

There is another reason I believe Lag BaOmer should matter for diaspora Jews now more than in recent memory.

In Israel, Jewish identity is not something that has to be carefully calibrated to fit into a broader cultural environment; it is the environment. The rhythms of the calendar, the public holidays, the sounds and symbols of days like Lag BaOmer are not negotiated expressions of identity; they are simply part of the public fabric. The holiday becomes less about explanation and more about participation.

In increasing parts of the diaspora, Jewish identity often exists alongside other identities in societies where visibility can come with pressure — social, cultural, or political — to soften, translate, or contextualize what it means to be Jewish. The result, for many, is not disappearance of identity, but its careful modulation. It is present, but often filtered through what is understood as “acceptable” in a given environment.

Seen through that lens, Lag BaOmer becomes more than a day of bonfires or historical memory. It becomes a quiet reminder of what Jewish life looks like when it is fully unguarded and fully visible — not necessarily better or more authentic, but unmediated. And that distinction is where its modern significance sits: in revealing what it feels like when one’s Jewish identity does not need to hide.

And that “unmediated” quality is not just about comfort or expression; it is about scale. In Israel, Jewish life does not need to shrink itself down to fit inside other cultural, social, or political frameworks. This is where the contrast becomes most visible.

In many diaspora settings, Jewishness often has to be translated to be legible to the surrounding society. That translation is not inherently negative — it has preserved Jewish life in countless places — but it does change its texture. Identity becomes something that is carried carefully, sometimes privately, sometimes selectively, depending on context. The same practices can feel either fully present or partially subdued depending on where they are happening.

Lag BaOmer, then, is not “proof” of anything in a rigid ideological sense; it is more subtle than that. It is a cultural signal embedded in ritual memory: a reminder that Jewish life is changing fast in the diaspora. The bonfires in Israel tonight are not only about history or mysticism; they are about scale, presence, and permission.

They reflect a reality in which Jewish identity does not need to be justified in order to be expressed. And they reflect a “light” that says: While being outwardly Jewish in the diaspora is becoming more and more uncomfortable for many Jews, Israel is the one place, the only place, where Jewish identity does not have to negotiate its visibility with the world around it, where it can exist in the open without translation, dilution, or apology, and where Judaism is not merely preserved but lived as the natural rhythm of daily life.