Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
noah g.'s avatar
noah g.
4m

Greetings from LA where we'd rather not see any signs of fire if at all possible, but I will definitely light up the grill for a nice kosher steak and raise a toast to this extremely well presented article

Reply
Share
Barbara Panken's avatar
Barbara Panken
39m

Thank you! Am Yisrael Chai!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture