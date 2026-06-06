Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
8h

Nina, I think you've made a very important point. Jews have spent far too much time trying to explain themselves through the values and approval of others.

Personally, I'm a lot simpler. I'm Jewish. I'm proud of being Jewish. I stand with my people and I support Israel. I don't need to justify that through progressive politics, Western civilization, victimhood, or any other framework.

At some point, we have to stop asking others to validate our existence and simply be who we are.

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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
7h

Nina, you raise so many interesting questions and make many arguments that should stimulate a lot of discussion ( there is enough material here for a semester of intense classroom discussion)

Because of the breadth and depth I only have a few comments.

With all due respect, I have pretty much reached the point that I believe there is little chance the current wave of anti semitism ( i prefer anti jew) sentiment will be disappearing or even declining anytime soon. Our schools and colleges are in the driver's seats and they are fully committed to the anti Israel ( anti jew ) position and narrative ( part of oppressor - oppressed if you will). Oct 7 reactions to many of us was very predictable ( part of the anti racism horseshit that is merely a ploy to acquire power by those on the left by continuing to expand white guilt).

As you noted t we are regressing away from classical liberal values back towards the power of ghe jungle ( might makes right). Schmucks like carville have made clear what will happen if the dems regain power . And a large swath of American jewry is on board that political train because their leftism and politics is the center point of their lives. Many attend synagogues that are all in on all this. They have an affinity for israel but if israel were to disappear the crying and anguish would be short lived. We still live in a world ( and always will) where human nature rules the day. The question is whether the human desire for freedom can be squelched by brutal power as it has been in much of the world and that trend is accelerating .

One last question: what do you think francis f is all about these days. We all know about his 1989 book and how he missed the boat. He seems very preoccupied w trump but not so much w the growing totalitarianism. Am I off base in my assessment?

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