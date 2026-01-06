Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Dagovitz's avatar
Dan Dagovitz
3h

This was an excellent article unfortunately it will go on deaf ears in most cases. Thank you for point this out; if you research you will find a similar article in a podzine called "Truth Revolt". Well written it was virtually the same as yours and mostly ignored!

You can only keep trying to educate people! Ignorance is at the root of most hatred; that alone is a good reason to continue!

Thank you!

Sword of God Militia!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
paul yudt's avatar
paul yudt
2h

Well written and I agree 100%

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture