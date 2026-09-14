Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Weisshorn Ent's avatar
Weisshorn Ent
35m

You're an optimist if you expect normalcy to return in our lifetime.

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Danny Rosenstein's avatar
Danny Rosenstein
24m

The question, for me, is how do Jews define “normal.” One could argue that the treatment of Jews and the Western view of Israel post-WW2 was actually “abnormal” when compared to the prior 2000 years (more so in Europe than America). The tidal wave of antisemitism that building before and exploded after 10/7, the “othering” of Jews, the blood libels and conspiracy theories is actually a return to “normal” for much of the West. The mistake isn’t the hope that pre-10/7 normalcy would return, it’s the belief that the abnormal was the new normal.

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