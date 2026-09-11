Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Susan Sullivan's avatar
Susan Sullivan
3h

How beautiful, it gives hope.

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Amy Williams's avatar
Amy Williams
2h

Shana Tova Joshua. Your article struck a nerve in me. Thank you.

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