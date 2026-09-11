A man blowing a shofar overlooking the Mediterranean Sea in Israel photo: Megs Harrison/Unsplash)

Please consider supporting our mission to help everyone better understand and become smarter about the Jewish world. A gift of any amount helps keep our platform free of advertising and accessible to all.



Give a gift subscription

Make a one-time contribution

You can also listen to the podcast version of this essay on Apple Podcasts , YouTube Music , YouTube , and Spotify .



Share

Judaism is obsessed with language.

We study words written thousands of years ago and argue over individual letters. We pray with words. We confess with words. We bless with words. We make promises with words.

For a religion built on words, Rosh Hashanah culminates in something strangely wordless.

On the Jewish new year, we spend hours reciting some of the most carefully composed prayers in the Jewish tradition. And then comes the shofar — no sentence, no theology, no explanation, just breath pushed through the hollow horn of an animal until it becomes a cry. Maybe that is because there are moments in life when words stop being useful.

The word shofar (שׁוֹפָר) is probably an ancient Semitic word for a horn or horned animal. It may originally have referred to a male goat or ram before coming to mean the horn itself.

But Jewish tradition makes an extremely important wordplay between שופר — shofar and the root ש־פ־ר, which carries the sense of making something better, finer, or more beautiful — related to modern Hebrew לשפר, leshaper, “to improve.” An early Midrash on the verse “Blow the shofar at the new moon” reads: “New month — renew your deeds. Shofar — improve your deeds.”

In other words, improve what is already there. You don’t necessarily need a different personality. You don’t need a completely different life. You don’t need to become someone else. Maybe you need to refine what you already have. Your ambition does not have to disappear; perhaps it needs direction. Your sensitivity does not have to disappear; perhaps it needs resilience. Your confidence does not have to disappear; perhaps it needs humility. Your desire for love does not have to disappear; perhaps it needs patience. Your mistakes don’t require you to discard the entire person who made them.

A shofar isn’t manufactured from scratch into some artificial instrument. It starts as something that already exists — a horn. It is cleaned, hollowed, shaped, and made capable of carrying breath.

The shofar becomes a comprehensive model of self-improvement: Hollow yourself enough to become receptive, stop explaining long enough to hear what is actually true, accept the broken notes rather than hiding them, improve what can be improved, then breathe again.

We spend an enormous amount of time explaining ourselves to ourselves. We explain why we made the decision we made, why the relationship failed, why we lost our temper, why we were afraid, why we procrastinated, why we stayed too long, why we left too quickly, why we haven’t become the person we thought we would be by now.

Sometimes those explanations are necessary. Sometimes they are just sophisticated ways of hiding. There is always another explanation available, another psychological term, another circumstance to blame, another childhood experience to analyze, another argument for why we behaved exactly as we did.

The shofar offers none. You cannot intellectualize a shofar blast. It does not explain itself. It simply cries. And perhaps that is why Judaism places it at the center of Rosh Hashanah.

Before one can change their life, there may come a moment when they have to stop narrating it. They have to stand before God, and perhaps before themselves, without the carefully constructed story.

This happened. I did this. I regret this. I want something different. And I am still here.

The shofar begins with something almost embarrassingly ordinary: breath. The horn itself produces nothing. Leave a shofar sitting on a table for a thousand years and it will remain silent. Someone has to breathe into it, but even that is not enough. The shofar must also be hollow. That is what makes it useful.

We normally think of emptiness as something to eliminate. We want the empty seat filled, the unanswered question resolved, the uncertain future settled, the missing relationship found, the unfinished ambition completed, the part of ourselves that feels lacking repaired. We are uncomfortable with empty spaces in our lives because emptiness feels suspiciously like failure.

But a shofar that was completely full would be completely useless. Its emptiness is what allows breath to pass through it. This does not mean every loss is secretly a blessing or every painful absence was somehow meant to happen. Judaism does not require us to romanticize suffering. It offers something more demanding: The empty places can still be used.

The past year may not have given you everything you wanted. Perhaps something ended. Perhaps something never began. Perhaps you are entering Rosh Hashanah with a part of your life that looks nothing like you imagined it would. The instinct is to believe that you must fill that emptiness before you can feel whole again. The shofar suggests the opposite.

Maybe the empty space itself can become the place through which something new travels. Breath enters an emptiness, and somehow a sound emerges.

But the sound that emerges is not always smooth. That may be the most beautiful part. Listen closely to the language Judaism uses for the sounds of the shofar. There is tekiah: one long, whole note. Then there is shevarim. The word comes from the Hebrew root associated with breaking. The sound fractures. And then there is teruah: a rapid succession of short cries, more shattered still. The format is whole, broken, shattered, then whole again.

We tend to imagine a good life as one uninterrupted tekiah — a clean line, or certainty followed by success followed by happiness. We imagine that somewhere out there are people whose lives have unfolded that way, and if we had simply made better decisions, ours would have too.

But Judaism builds the broken notes directly into one of its holiest rituals. It does not hide them. It does not apologize for them. It does not rush through them so we can return to the beautiful sound. We are commanded to hear them.

An Israeli man blows the shofar at the Kotel (Western Wall) in Jerusalem (photo: Israel Government Press Office/Wikipedia)

Rosh Hashanah does not present human life as uninterrupted wholeness. The breaking is part of the ceremony. Sometimes you are the tekiah. You know who you are. You know where you are going. Life feels coherent. And sometimes you are shevarim. Something cracks — a relationship, a belief, a plan, a version of yourself. And sometimes life becomes teruah. Nothing even breaks cleanly anymore. There are just fragments, questions, false starts, fear, regret, moments when you cannot quite explain what happened or what comes next.

The first tekiah comes before the breaking. The later one comes after it. One is the sound of innocence. The other can become the sound of experience.

There is a kind of wholeness available only to people who have been broken and discovered that they can still make a sound. That is what makes Rosh Hashanah so much more powerful than the modern idea of a “New Year’s resolution.” The secular New Year often asks: What are you going to accomplish next year? Lose the weight, make more money, find the person, build the business, fix the habit, become better.

Rosh Hashanah asks something deeper: What are you willing to return to? Where did you lose yourself? What are you finally ready to stop explaining? What part of your life feels empty? What broke this year? And can you bring all of it with you?

That may be why the central sound of Rosh Hashanah has no words. There are experiences for which words arrive too late. There are regrets we cannot explain away. There are losses we cannot reverse. There are questions that will not be answered by the time the holiday begins.

So Judaism gives us something older than language: breath, emptiness, a broken sound, and then another breath. The shofar does not demand that we arrive at Rosh Hashanah with an unbroken life. It does not even demand that we know exactly how to put the pieces back together. It asks something much smaller and much harder: Is there still breath inside you?

Because, if there is, there is still something you can do with what remains. The hollow places can carry it. The broken notes can become part of the music. And after shevarim, after teruah, after everything that cracked and scattered during the year, Judaism tells us to do something almost audacious: Take another breath, and blow again.

Shanah tovah.