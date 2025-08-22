Future of Jewish

Leadership? Maybe in the US it is done differently but in Canada, the old boys' network of the wealthy and well connected are the ones who elect each other with no voting, and no input from the community at all. In my city, a small business person was elected to head the Federation and it has been a disaster since October 7. He may smile prettily, is affable, and a shmoozer and that is that. He did a disastrous interview with a Jew hating city paper for over an hour, with no consulting with anyone knowledgeable before hand, and the major headline last year was the "Jewish community supports a ceasefire". He admitted to me he should have not spoken freely to let himself be used, and the correction was, "The Jewish Federation supports a ceasefire". For that alone, he should have been fired on the spot but no, he is still there, invisible and silent in the fact of worsening demonstrations which have been filled with hate crimes. We do not need ghetto Jews as leaders who think others should be protecting us. We need courageous experienced leaders who can deal with the aftermath of Oct. 7, who can mobilize and use the legal system to fight.

A lot of what you are saying was already in motion before 10/7. Synagoge attendance being a good example. Outside of the orthodox world, both within Israel and without, attendance has fallen for a long time. And, in some respects, I think it was inevitable as the Jewish people move from the world of exile to the return of nationhood. A new branch of Judaism is going emerge as more and more of us become Israeli nationals. And make no mistake, that process is accelerating as the Jews of Europe flee. It will be a new reinvention of what being Jewish means that, like the Yavneh rules, will incorporate much of what was into what will ultimately emerge.

The fly in the ointment is the return of high levels of antisemitism. That is bringing with it a return to the “keep a bag packed” mindset of the bad old days. There is no real effective way for Jews to counteract this development. We can take defensive measures, fight back when the opportunity presents itself but we must also accept that we are ludicrously outnumbered here. Which, one again, brings us to Israel. Our little nation is going to have to become a lifeboat in this new scary environment. Preparing for that is going to require an enormous effort.

