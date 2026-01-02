Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bless America's avatar
Bless America
4hEdited

Thanks for this.

We need to confront the fact that we have misunderstood some of our history. Our perennially hopeful Jewish instincts kept us alive as a group, but also crossed into a naive mind -set.

A first major assumption: Before the Enlightenment, Jews were very limited in the scope of their possible influence. After that milestone, Jewish agency indeed increased.

And yet, the huge universal and influential power attributed to us by the Jew-haters was never a reality. Our influence hasn't begun.

The second illusion: we trusted the West. The West's perversion , as represented by millennia of indoctrination, the Axis powers (and also by the Soviets), coupled with the natural indifference of the world, including the US, and our lack of agency and occasional internal sabotage, led us to the Shoa. By sabotage I mean Jews like those that voted for Mamdani, who remind of those Jews that rejected Zionism and opposed the State of Israel.

Third assumption:

Now blessed with the great State of Israel, victorious in so many wars against its Arab genocidal attackers, having withstood so much carnage from such medieval barbarians, courageous and sacrificing,armed to its teeth, Jews assumed Israel could protect us in the Diaspora.

Finally, Israel's politicians' illusion that Hamas could be managed failed tragically.

Optimism is our double edged sword. Even as we know how to be pessimists and always fear the worst, justifiably and by now almost genetically. The positive in us, the hope - the name of our national anthem- prevails. As it should, for all humans.

But we have disregarded the fact that whilst our Judaic moral compass entered History only a few thousand years ago, human nature is still savage, an evolutionary new kid on the block. The human mind has been stretched from its savage emotional core to , as of yet , unbearable levels, beyond its non-evolved mediocre reasoning nature, a primitive human nature that has always needed to sacrifice and scapegoat to assuage its anxieties. It found Israel, the initiators of moral conscience who, luckily for the barbarians, could also be accused of every possible " scapegoating" canard. This still debased Humanity expresses itself best today by wishing to genocide Jews. Regression is the new Orwellian mental perversion of the alleged " progress " of the " progressives". " Progress" has become eliminating Israel in order to regress with a good conscience. Now, there's a paradox.

Solutions?

Understand that nothing much has changed of any profound nature in the human saga since ancient times.

We need to believe that deterrence is possible by expanding liability and consequences.

We need strong governments committed to the West's values.

We need Jews to exert influence, finally.

When Herzl, an irreligious messiah, a man chosen ("anointed",in ancient parlance) to pave the way for a free "State of the Jews", formed the Jewish Congress, he created a weaponless yet mighty army.

Where is the Jewish Congress today? Have we heard of them, in these terrible times Jews are living through? Are they representative of " Jewish" at all anymore?

Israel has to help the Diaspora now, as the Diaspora helped Israel.

Eventually, if the West is disintegrating, it will have to be the Jews who save it, ironically. The question is if it will be a peaceful resistance to barbarism or it will culminate in another world catastrophe.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Diana Schneidman's avatar
Diana Schneidman
2h

The problem is the Democratic party. I am a lifelong registered Democrat and receive loads of fundraising email daily. What did the Democratic party do with funds that they have raised? They rebranded Mamdani as good for the Jews which is an obvious lie. The big message lately is the candidates reject all PAC funding. What they are really talking about is aipac . They are demonizing Jews for giving funding in our own interests. Looks to me like Jewish candidates babble on about t i k k u n o l a m without explaining exactly how it works. The Democratic party

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture