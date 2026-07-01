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Mark Stouffer's avatar
Mark Stouffer
6h

This article is very well written, and right on the money. I would only add one thing. October 7th also revealed that the Jews have some real friends in the world, and I am one of them.

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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
6h

Nachum, wonderful article. It is dead on.

For me, beyond the tragedy of October 7 itself, what changed was personal. I was a Canadian and American dual citizen, patriotic toward both countries and grateful to both. After October 7 and everything that followed, I no longer feel that way. I live in Canada, and I used to live in the United States, but my true home is Israel — even though I have never been there.

That may sound strange, especially with Israel at war, but it is the only place where Jews are truly with their own people. It is the only place where Jewish safety depends on Jewish strength, not on the goodwill of others.

What shocked me most was how quickly things turned. I have experienced plenty of antisemitism in my life, but it always felt like it came from the fringe. It was never mainstream. I never imagined seeing what we are now seeing across Canada, the United States, and the West.

The hard truth is that there is no permanently safe place for Jews except Israel. No matter how much we contribute, how patriotic we are, how embedded we become in the culture around us, history keeps teaching the same lesson. Germany should have ended the illusion forever, but many of us still wanted to believe things had changed.

After October 7, I don't believe that anymore.

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