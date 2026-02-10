Future of Jewish

Rogue Panda
4h

Have you ever been to a Matisyahu concert?

3 replies by Joshua Hoffman and others
ThinkforYourself
3h

I'm sure you're right to argue that the Jewish world would benefit from more well known performers, but Bad Bunny (I don't think) should be held up as the example to imitate. His fame (or rather infamy) right now derives from offending millions Americans at an iconic American ritual, the Superbowl. His lyrics are pornographic and just plain stupid. As far as I can tell, he is being used to ideologically subvert and internally weaken the USA by undermining its traditions. He is not a positive role model. Prior to his sports event, I had never heard of him, and now I wish I hadn't.

That having been said, there are many great Jewish thinkers, artists, composers, comedians, and films -- too many to list -- that the world would do well to read, listen to, or watch.

