Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amanda Benn's avatar
Amanda Benn
5hEdited

Truth! And why governments from western countries are unwilling to shut down the blatant antisemitism and always pair their statements with Islamophobia as if they are equal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Larry Bone's avatar
Larry Bone
5h

Any and all the organizations who violate federal antidiscrimination laws with their antisemitism or support of terrorist antisemitic genocide should be sued, defunded and shut down if they fail to eliminate antisemitism in their ranks or within their institutions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture