Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan's avatar
Dan
1hEdited

….And backed by Neo-Nazi Elements inside The State, a lot of this hatred is too. We have monitored these facts here in London, for many years now. All outed. There are a lot of good people in government who appreciate our outing of the Nazis in their midst. So keep going! We anti-Nazi monitors are doing a fine job. Best wishes from here in Europe.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bless America's avatar
Bless America
32m

Thanks, Matt. I subscribed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture