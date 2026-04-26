Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Jannay's avatar
Jannay
4h

You’ve nailed it again Joshua. Wish the people that need to read this would.

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Susan Sullivan's avatar
Susan Sullivan
3h

Absolutely right. The left wing press has an axe to grind against the Jewish people

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