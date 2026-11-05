Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
6hEdited

Islamists have one major advantage over Western left-liberals (besides the willingness to use violence): Western liberals have absolutely no theory of mind for Islamists and can only see them as reflections of themselves and their beliefs, whereas Islamists know Western liberals better than they know themselves and can play them like the easy marks they are.

Western liberals, I guess from residing at the apex of human civilization (which they didn't build but inherited), imagine themselves as the inevitable terminus of human history and so of course all they have and are must be universally desired: open tolerant societies and markets, separation of church and state, maximum individualism etc. Thus they not only share an autistic unkillable belief that all people on earth want what they want and aspire to be just like them— secular consumerist individuals who want rights, justice, equality, plus Prime, Netflix and Pornhub—it makes them totally blind to very different cultures and value systems.

Western liberals simply cannot imagine that anyone in our day and age would kill and die for religion and thus they have to imagine these beliefs as a sickness or a historical glitch that can be cured with some combo of therapy or bribery. They look at Arabs and see future Western liberals waiting to break out, if only they can be coaxed like a wounded bird with empathy and compassion—and once those dastardly Israelis are punished and humiliated, of course.

But Islamists know exactly how to speak to Western liberals to get their way and know that the Western Achilles' Heel is white/colonial guilt and pressing on this heel will bring some reward. They speak or write "settler-colonial apartheid capitalist ethnostate" etc like a magical incantation and know the Western cannot disagree but must genuflect, or else they'd be committing blasphemy and risking their career and social lives. This works so well they even convinced Western liberals that a mass rape, torture and murder of kids at a music festival was "justice" because once someone is officially designated as Oppressed (in progressive cosmology) even their worst deeds are justified, as all their crimes can only be the fault of their (Jewish) oppressor.

So the rock and the hard place for Western liberals now is being trapped between opposing imported Islamists who replace rights and reason with jihad and terrorism (essentially rejecting all liberal beliefs) and blaspheming against sacred Social Justice ideology where the First Commandment is always some version of Thou Shalt Not Say No to the Oppressed and thus abandoning the tribe of gentry progressives who control and dictate liberal morality.

I expect like most people they will put off choosing until it's too late or just let circumstances choose for them. Either way, Islamists hold the whip hand now and their liberal hosts will feed them a chunk of Jewish flesh hoping to slake their bloodthirst. It might work for a moment or two.

Even then most will go quietly....

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Lou Santini's avatar
Lou Santini
6h

Yes, absolutely it has invited the Trojan Horse right into America with open arms, flags waving!

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