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B.'s avatar
B.
4hEdited

In New York City, Democratic socialists have talking points that convinced a little more than one fifth of eligible voters to elect Zohran Mamdani. These include bankrupting landlords, abolishing the NYPD, emptying the jails, taxing people out of their homes (because private property is an abomination), dumbing down schools even more than they are now, making sure every child knows what a drag queen is, providing free cross-sex hormones and surgeries to every confused adolescent who wants them, and -- free, free everything for everybody.

I exaggerate not.

A little less than one fifth of us voted against Mamdani. Three fifths of voters didn't vote at all. Mamdani is about to spend $5,000,000 on a platoon of Democratic socialists to do "community outreach."

He's endorsing and pushing anti-Jew Islamists on us for any number of political positions.

If New Yorkers do not rise up with a mighty roar and throw the little shithead out in four years, then I think our city, the glorious phoenix that's risen again and again despite any number of misfortunes over our long history, will finally be dead.

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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
5h

Bob, it's a good article, and I understand the analysis. I just don't know that being anti-Israel hurts these people as much as we would like to think.

Maybe it hurts in some situations and helps in others.

Look at Zohran Mamdani. It didn't stop him. Look at Olivia Chow here in Toronto. It certainly didn't stop her. The reality is that for most voters, Israel and antisemitism simply are not their primary issues. I wish that weren't true, but I think it is.

I don't think the Democrats are struggling because of Israel alone. I think Israel is just one item on a very long list of positions where they have found themselves on the wrong side of the silent majority. The border. Crime. Men competing in women's sports. A growing sense that common sense has been replaced by ideology. It's almost as if they keep searching for positions that ordinary people don't agree with and then act surprised when voters push back.

So yes, I think anti-Israel activism is part of the problem. But I don't think it's the main problem. I think it's one symptom of a broader political disconnect.

Honestly, I wish support for Israel mattered more politically than it does. I wish more people cared about antisemitism and what is happening to Jews. But when I look around, I don't see much evidence that it is a deciding issue for most voters. Most people are worried about their jobs, their bills, their safety, and the cost of living.

That's why I think the Democrats' problems run much deeper than Israel. Israel is just one more example of a political movement that seems increasingly disconnected from the concerns of ordinary people.

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