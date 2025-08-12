Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ECB's avatar
ECB
6h

I beg to differ. Their behavior is not a function of stupidity or even willful blindness. It is a function of hatred. Before the holocaust, it was accepted by polite company to express a dislike of Jews. After the atrocities of the war became known, this willingness to openly say that one hated Jews was forced into the background. Antisemites had to consciously hide the beliefs. Now though, a socially acceptable outlet has emerged for antisemites to hide behind-“Anti-Zionism”. This is the new home of the pre-war antisemite. “Hate Jews!? Don’t be vulgar. Some of my best friends are Jews. It’s just those damn Zionists that I can’t stand.” It’s going to take a while to sift through this latest round of ugliness and a lot of Jews are going to get hurt and become very angry along the way. But that is, in my humble opinion, the world that we are living in.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Joshua Hoffman
Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
5hEdited

Being a modern Progressive has nothing to do with any kind of scholarly or intellectual learning or wisdom, but is much more of a tribal faith-based identity, designed for our age of manufactured "communities".

The modern Progressive joins their tribe sometime in college, where they absorb the faith entirely off the rack—there is settled dogma (oppressed/oppressor, privilege and white guilt about colonialism and capitalism etc), a priesthood (Foucault Said Butler Chomsky and all their many acolytes), and most importantly there is the sacred Victim that binds the faith and its believers: the black/brown or Trans marginalized who suffered for their stigma and now become the center of the Progressive moral universe, where a rotating cast of Victims (George Floyd, migrants, Trans children and now Palestinians) take their turn on the Cross, toward whom all Good People know to pray and atone. (Social Justice is a post-Christian post-Marxist mashup.)

The Progressive faith serves a valuable purpose as it is the official ideology of the Western managerial class and provides proper etiquette and beliefs for the young and ambitious, serving as a social and class marker that provides the appearance of moral and intellectual superiority—esp as compared to their conservative neighbors, who are the real outgroup and enemy here, the new proles that our new aristocracy detest and look down upon.

The Progressive priesthood exists to tear down (aka "deconstruct") the pillars of Western liberal-capitalist democracy (as it must be sentenced to death for its historical crimes), but as they're only good at crafting malicious propaganda and prefer to maintain their comfy state-subsidized lives (profs never have any skin in the game), thus need to outsource their desire for radical violence: and this is where their romance for the jihadist comes in. A poor-brown skinned person shedding the blood of the oppressor in the name of freedom and Justice!—this tickles all their erogenous zones and fulfills their fantasies of midwifing a world founded on Social Justice where the oppressed and oppressor switch places and they get to punish their enemies w a good conscience.

The Left supported Israel until it offended them by winning wars and refusing to be erased, and after it became a rich, modern capitalist country. Now Jews once again have become scapegoats for all the fears, shame and guilt of Westerners and once again Justice demands that they be killed and humiliated for their sins against an imagined universalist, egalitarian, utopian future. "Progressives" know absolutely nothing except the purity of their own hearts, which allows them to ignore or support atrocities without a second thought. They will learn nothing, apologize for nothing, and just like their Soviet predecessors, will create nothing but rubble and bloodshed all "for a better world".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture