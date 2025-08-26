Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven Brizel's avatar
Steven Brizel
1h

Excellent history!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dan's avatar
Dan
23mEdited

If Islam and religion is the supreme motivating force driving the Arab world, what is Islam’s Fanatical ‘mirror’ Analogue here in The West? Is it Racism? And the power and horror which is Racial Hatred? I wonder. Certainly Both thrive in their Antisemitism. But The West’s fascination and dalliance with Nazism has proven FATAL. Nazism and German Imperialism and their Militarism murdered upwards of 80 Million White people. And they were the best of the Europeans too. Will The West’s hard-won Modernity defeat Islam? It must do! For the real centre of the World’s Excellence is our unique Rationalism here in The West, which bore the fruits of Enlightenment, given to the rest of the World. And Western Rationalism and Enlightenment is what the survival of the Civilised World depends on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture