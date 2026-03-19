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Richard Hacker
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Simon Bolivar Buckner "negotiated" with U.S. Grant the surrender of Fort Donelson? The Confederate States of America "negotiated" the end to the U.S. Civil War? Germany and Japan "negotiated" the end of their respective roles in WW2? No, No, and No x 2! As a good friend of mine is fond of saying, "Kill them and kill them dead until there is no one left who will continue their fight." To quote a famous General, "No terms except your unconditional surrender will be accepted. I am prepared to move immediately upon your works." (U.S. Grant to the afore mentioned General Buckner). Press this war to its conclusion.

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