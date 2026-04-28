Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
1h

Vanessa, excellent point. That’s exactly what so many people miss — for many of these influencers and media personalities, outrage toward Jews or Israel has become a business model. It drives clicks, followers, subscriptions, donations, and attention.

People like Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens and others understand that controversy sells, and anti-Israel content has become incredibly profitable. They laugh all the way to the bank while helping normalize some very ugly ideas.

That’s what makes this so dangerous. We’re not just dealing with ideology anymore — we’re dealing with an incentive structure where outrage against Jews has become financially rewarding.

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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
33m

Omar was right:it is all about the Benjamins. And it is her side that is all in on that quest

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