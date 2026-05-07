Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
29m

For those interested:

How Carter assisted the Ayatollahs and Mullahs against the Shah of Iran.

https://youtu.be/Gn_glW0wGQ8?feature=shared

https://jihadwatch.org/2026/01/youll-be-shocked-shocked-at-how-the-new-york-times-covered-irans-islamic-revolution

"During his travel to Paris, Imam Khomeini sent out a message to Iranian people and other Muslims, telling them that his new destination was not pre-planned and he was embarking to France at God’s will. He further expressed hope that his journey would be in the interest of the impoverished Muslim Iranians and other Muslims. “There is no specific place for me. What matters to me is acting following a divine duty. The transcendent interests of Islam and Muslims matter to me,” he said in his message.

Upon his arrival, Elysee Palace informed Imam Khomeini that the then French President had wanted him to refrain from doing any political activity. But, Imam reacted angrily telling the French president’s representatives that such restrictions were against the French government’s claim about abiding by democratic values and that he would not give in to pressures.

The French President at the time Valéry Giscard d'Estaing wrote in his memoirs that he wanted to order the expulsion of Imam Khomeini from France, but at the last moment he changed his mind in fear of reaction in both Europe and Iran."

https://tehrantimes.com/news/504549/The-day-on-which-Imam-Khomeini-moved-to-France-from-Iraq

It is also useful to read this piece about the 1953 coup. MSM distorted this incident with untrue claims and turned it into a cornerstone of enmity with the Shah. The role of leftists and Western useful idiots in fueling the lie of the illegal overthrow of the democratic government is very similar to their performance today in fueling the claim of genocide in Gaza. A lie that is repeated enough becomes truth in the public mind.

https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/israel-middle-east/articles/cia-coup-in-iran-that-never-was-mossadegh

https://gellerreport.com/2026/01/iran-the-great-betrayal.html/

https://www.jihadwatch.org/2023/11/carter-center-calls-for-ceasefire-repetition-of-jimmys-disastrous-mishandling-of-1979-iran-hostage-crisis

The role of the UK in the 1979 Islamic Revolution was even more influential than that of France or the US.

It is estimated that the time gap between Khomeini’s statements and their broadcast on BBC radio — which had a massive audience in Iran — was less than three minutes. Meanwhile, the BBC systematically censored the views of Khomeini’s opponents, especially secular groups and women who warned about taqiyya (religious dissimulation).

To understand the BBC's function as a soft power tool of UK foreign policy during the events of the 1979 revolution, I recommend two key sources. Both authors are anti-Shah, so you can be confident there is no bias in favor of the monarchy:

The Shah by Abbas Milani (a former Iranian Communist scholar)

The Middle East in International Relations. Power, Politics and Ideology by Fred Halliday (a British Marxist scholar)

These works are essential for anyone seriously examining the BBC’s role in shaping the revolutionary narrative in Iran."

Reply
Share
Michelle's avatar
Michelle
1h

Exactly. Their first step should be admitting they don't have a fucking clue about anything to do with the Middle East.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture