Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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986300's avatar
986300
3h

Thank you. Very important food for thought.

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Paul Appleby's avatar
Paul Appleby
4m

We all know by now that Hamas caused the war that the IDF's arrogant left leaning, pure dumb and duped intelligence failed to prevent. Which is not to say another war, started another way would not have erupted. Israelis who vote to let Hamas rebuild and re-tunnel to attack another day are fools. Same for those who vote to let Iran achieve its goal of another Holocaust, God forbid. My greatest fear and worry is that foreign money will infect the election with protests against anything sensible. Just like the Kaplan movement did to tear the country apart over the Judicial reform. And Hamas took note of that.

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