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Richard Baker's avatar
Richard Baker
3h

"A whole life was never meant to be a painless one." My Mother died in a fire in '82 when I was out West. Sometime in 2015 or so some one asked me if I could have one wish for anything and most of the group wanted money, cars. or a big house. When I was asked I said "Five minutes with my Mom so I could tell her I loved her and be able to say goodbye." At 74 I realize after a long life that life is to be endured.

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Suzi Smith's avatar
Suzi Smith
4h

Thank you for sharing! I will pass it on to touch someone else as it has touched me. 🕊️

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