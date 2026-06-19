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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
3h

Adam, I appreciate the positive perspective in your article, and Jewish history certainly gives us many reasons to believe that setbacks are not always the end of the story.

But I have to be honest: right now, I think many of us are simply disappointed.

We are looking at a regime that openly calls for Israel's destruction, funds terror across the region, and appears determined to continue pursuing missiles, influence, and possibly nuclear capabilities. Many of us believed this was the best opportunity in decades to fundamentally change that reality. Instead, what we appear to have is a deal that leaves the regime standing and gives it another chance to survive.

That is hard to celebrate.

I understand your historical comparison, but I also think we have to be careful not to romanticize defeats. We survived the destruction of the Temple. We survived exile. We survived the Holocaust. Survival is extraordinary, but that does not make those tragedies victories. They were terrible losses, and honest people recognized them as such.

That is why I find myself torn. I appreciate the optimism and the reminder that Jewish history is measured in generations, not news cycles. But I also believe realism matters. At this moment, the situation looks disappointing, and I think that is the normal reaction for many people.

I've supported President Trump for years and watched him repeatedly criticize the Obama deal as weak and dangerous. That is why I am so shocked by what appears to be emerging now. If this deal ultimately results in a genuinely verifiable, nuclear-free Iran, I will gladly admit I was wrong. But as things stand today, it feels like a missed opportunity at a moment when the regime was under enormous pressure.

So yes, we will move forward. The Jewish people always do. But moving forward begins with honestly recognizing where we are today, not where we hope to be tomorrow.

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Eric R.'s avatar
Eric R.
3h

I hate to say it but we Jews are not going to make it. 10/7/2023 was the start of the second Holocaust. We are arrayed against all of Islam and the left who are attacking us everywhere. 10/7 was not just coordinated with Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah; it was Coordinated with the UN, leftist media and leftist political parties.

All Israel can do is get her nukes, her missiles and her bombers ready and take down as many enemies as she can when the Third Temple falls. That means from Madrid to Moscow, from the Thames to Tehran. It would also include Mecca (no more Hajj) and the Persian Gulf oil and gas; which would collapse the world economy for decades.

There are too many of them and too few of us. But we can deliver Armageddon.

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