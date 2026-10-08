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Moses Maimonides's avatar
Moses Maimonides
6h

A catastrophic failure indeed. I am still convinced, three years later, that elements of the Left within the security apparatus hid the danger from Netanyahu hoping to embarrass him enough to leave office.

That we carry on after losing our Temples, after the Holocaust, after 10/7, is a given. G-d wants us here. G-d wants us to survive. And so we shall. We can be persecuted to the edge of extinction, but still, we are here. And those who harm us become footnotes in the dusty pages of history.

Am Yisroel Chai.

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Stephen Schecter's avatar
Stephen Schecter
5h

The best way to remember October 7 is for Israel to reconquer Gaza, Judea and Samaria and expel the Palestinians who live there, barring a few who pledge to live in peace as resident aliens. And for Israel to destroy the Al-Aksa mosque and dismantle the Dome of the Rock to make matters clear to everyone that the Palestinian claim to Israel will never be realized.

https://schecter.substack.com/p/grant-the-palestinians-their-death?r=1wpgf7

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