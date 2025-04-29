IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir speaks at tonight’s Memorial Day candle-lighting ceremony in front of the Kotel (Western Wall) in Jerusalem. (photo: IDF/X)

Please consider supporting our mission to help everyone better understand and become smarter about the Jewish world. A gift of any amount helps keep our platform free of advertising and accessible to all.



Give a gift subscription

Make a one-time contribution

You can also listen to the podcast version of this essay on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , and Spotify .



Share

Every year, on the evening before Yom HaZikaron — Israel’s a national day of mourning to honor the soldiers and civilians who gave their lives for the existence and defense of the Jewish state — a siren sounds across the entire country.

It lasts just one minute, but in that time, life comes to a complete stop. Cars pull over on highways. Drivers step outside and stand at attention. Conversations end mid-sentence. Cafés and restaurants go dead-silent. Pedestrians freeze where they are.

No one moves. No one speaks. The air itself seems to pause, suspended in mourning. It’s one of the most powerful and uniquely Israeli expressions of national grief and unity.

This siren, and the silence that follows, is not just about honoring the past. It is about remembering those who died so that the Jewish people could live freely — soldiers, victims of terror, defenders of the homeland, ordinary men and women caught in the crossfire of a nation’s ongoing struggle for survival. In that single minute, the nation bows its head not only to the dead, but to the cost of being alive as Jews in the modern world.

Yom HaZikaron is unlike Memorial Days elsewhere. It is not marked by sales or barbecues. It is personal. It is immediate.

In a country where military service is nearly universal and the country itself is so small, almost everyone knows someone who has fallen. The siren does not signal a break from everyday life; it is everyday life, reminding Israelis that the freedom they experience today came at a heartbreaking cost.

Tonight, as the siren sounded to mark the start of Yom HaZikaron, the silence was heavier than it has ever been.

It was not the silence of memory alone. It was the silence of freshly dug graves, of shattered dreams, of a small nation carrying wounds so deep they blur the line between past and present.

Once, Yom HaZikaron was a day of historical mourning. We remembered sons and daughters lost in wars most of us had only read about. We stood still in memory, honored the fallen, then gently folded our grief away, like a precious garment reserved for solemn occasions. But this year, the garment is torn and bloodstained, and we wear it every day.

October 7th shattered the illusion that memory is safely behind us. The fallen are no longer distant names carved into cold stone; they are friends, neighbors, classmates, and children. They are the soldiers who dropped their university classes and hard-earned careers to grab dusty uniforms. They are the civilians who ran into fire without hesitation. In an instant, the past and present collapsed into each other, and grief became a living thing, breathing down the back of our necks.

It is a cruel and holy reminder: The cost of Jewish existence has never been theoretical. It is paid in blood, every generation, every century. To live as Jews — proud, sovereign, unbowed — is to walk willingly with the weight of memory on our backs, and sometimes to die with it.

There is no “other people’s war” in Israel. After October 7th, every Israeli became a soldier. Every mother packed emergency bags. Every child learned the meaning of an air raid siren. Every hand reached out to lift another. This tiny nation, built on hope and stubbornness, became an army in spirit, if not always in uniform.

And still, we remember. We remember because memory itself is a weapon of resistance. To stand, to grieve, to honor our dead — in a world eager to forget us, to reduce us to slogans and statistics — is an act of defiance. We mourn not to wallow in sadness, but to proclaim: “We are still here.”

In Israel, remembrance is not only public; it is deeply personal. It’s not just about ceremonies or speeches. It’s about restoring life to names that could have been forgotten. One extraordinary example is the initiative Matkon im Zikaron (a rhyme in Hebrew literally translating to “recipe with memory”), which commemorates fallen soldiers and victims of terror through something as simple, and profound, as cooking.

At these gatherings, participants come together to prepare the favorite dish of someone who can no longer sit at the table: a fallen soldier or a murdered civilian. They cook, they eat, and they listen: stories, pictures, videos, and memories shared by the families.

Through these dishes — a bowl of soup, a favorite cake, a beloved stew — the lives behind the headlines are lovingly revived, bite by bite, memory by memory. The person’s laughter, their dreams, their favorite jokes are retold, refusing to let them vanish into the void of statistics.

In a country so small, where loss touches nearly every home, Matkon im Zikaron is a quiet but powerful rebellion against forgetting, a way to say: You are still loved, you are still part of us, you are still home.

Israelis stop and exit their cars on a major highway to pause during a memorial siren. (photo: The Jewish Standard)

The broken heart of Israel is not a metaphor. It is real. It lives in the homes where flags now cover empty beds. It lives in the trembling hands lighting memorial candles. In Israel, grief is not something reserved for public ceremonies; it sits at the Shabbat table, it rides the morning Egged bus, it walks the Shufersal grocery aisles. In a country this small, loss is never abstract. If you don’t know a name on the list, you know someone who does.

And so the burden falls hardest on the young. Those who should be writing essays, singing songs, flirting under the olive trees — instead they are donning uniforms, attending funerals, and preparing for the next call-up. An entire generation thrust prematurely into adulthood by the violence that refuses to leave them in peace.

Yet even in this unbearable sorrow, there is a kind of privilege. Only a sovereign people can afford to mourn like this. Only a free people can pause to cry without fearing they will be erased in the next moment. Our grief is the price — and the privilege — of Jewish sovereignty.

Every name we say today is a universe lost: a dreamer, a builder, a dancer, a thinker, a protector. Every story unfinished. Yet their stories do not end in vain — not if we carry them forward. Not if we build, create, defend, and love with the ferocity they showed. Their dreams are now entrusted to our hands.

And yet, this war is not confined to Israel’s borders. Today, Diaspora Jews — students on college campuses, shopkeepers in Paris, families in London, children in New York and Melbourne, Chabadniks across the world — also walk with targets on their backs. They may not wear the olive-green of the IDF, but they, too, stand on the front lines of a different battlefield: fighting lies, hatred, boycotts, and violence simply because they exist as Jews.

The bond between soldier and civilian, Israeli and Diaspora Jew, has never been more tightly wound. Our fates are not parallel stories; they are the same story, unfolding across continents.

We live between two silences: The silence of Yom HaShoah (Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day, commemorated last week), which reminds us of the cost of not having a Jewish state, and the silence of Yom HaZikaron, which reminds us of the cost of having one.

Yom HaShoah is the graveyard of Jewish defenselessness — a world where Jews had no voice, no borders, no power, and no sanctuary. It is the echo of gas chambers and ghettos, the memory of a people abandoned and betrayed.

Yom HaZikaron is, by contrast, the price of sovereignty. It is the heartbreak of having a country to defend, and of losing some of the best among us to do so. It is the burden of freedom. The grief of agency. The sacred toll of standing tall in a world that would rather we kneel.

This is the price of “Never Again.” Not slogans. Not hashtags. Not bumper stickers. But readiness, willpower, vigilance, and pride. Jewish history has never given free passes. It demands sacrifice, it demands courage, and it demands we never apologize for surviving — not for Zionism, not for Israel, not for being Jews in a world that still struggles to tolerate us.

When the siren sounded this Yom HaZikaron, the silence echoed differently. It was not a silence of despair. It was a silence filled with names, with memories, with vows. It was the sound of a people pausing not to break down, but to promise: We remember, we carry them forward, we will not bow.

Perhaps this is why, every year, the official state ceremony marking the beginning of Yom HaZikaron takes place at the Kotel (Western Wall), the holiest site in Judaism, and a symbol of both our ancient longing and our modern rebirth. There, under the quiet glow of torchlight, surrounded by the stones that have witnessed our exile and return, the names of the fallen are called out.

Soldiers stand in formation. Flags are lowered. Prayers rise up like incense between the cracks of the wall. It is a sacred convergence of time: ancient and modern, mourning and pride, destruction and defiance. No other location could hold such grief and such purpose. To remember the dead at the Kotel is to say to them, and to the world:

“To Zion looks the eye. Our hope is not yet lost. It is 2,000 years old, to be a free people in our land, the land of Zion and Jerusalem.”