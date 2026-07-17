Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Cattexas's avatar
Cattexas
2h

My husband loves to talk and argue! Sharing arguing and ensuring talk is love.

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Susan Sullivan's avatar
Susan Sullivan
3h

So true and so beautiful

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