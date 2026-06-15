Future of Jewish

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Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
9h

Joshua, excellent article and most poignant in today’s political debate.

Another issue which I think is the ‘hot potato / elephant in the room’ which I hate discussing with diaspora Jews, whose opinion varies from mine, is ‘the two state solution’. After all, that second state already exists, and it is called Jordan.

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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
9h

I don’t know what to call it. All I know is that being in the Diaspora I don’t have the same skin in the game as a Jew in Israel. I don’t serve in the IDF, I do not run to the shelter, I don’t pay the same taxes, etc. Our obligation is to support Israel, especially financially and make sure that Israel exists for all of us and truly become finally independent and not dependent on allies. We have to watch what we say more carefully than one living in Israel.

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