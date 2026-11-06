Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robin Alexander's avatar
Robin Alexander
7h

Not only are words cheap, Muslims are known to lie to non-believers. It is perfectly acceptable. So don't believe a word he says.

Reply
Share
Lisa B! By God's Hand's avatar
Lisa B! By God's Hand
7h

Does this not indicate a national security threat?

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture