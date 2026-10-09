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Danny Rosenstein's avatar
Danny Rosenstein
2h

The last three years have shown that legacy Jewish organizations are, in fact, structurally incapable of responding to growing Jew hatred, whether classical antisemitism or its modern incarnation as antizionism. They continue to use a pre-10/7 playbook believing they can educate people away from antisemitism. It’s constant defense with no offense. If these legacy organizations, most of which remain left leaning, are so interested in education, they can educate their members and congregants about antizionism so we don’t have thousands of Jews voting for Mamdani or el Sayed or any of the other Democrats who now parrot the “genocide” and “apartheid” libels.

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Dan's avatar
Dan
16mEdited

Anti-Zionists, you can’t Hide! You have Nazis on your Side! The Left has been thoroughly infiltrated by just such Nazis. Doing the work of Genocidal Nazis and today’s Nazism is a speciality of these politicians. Thus we say: today’s Antisemites, we know you, however much you try to hide this from others and from yourselves.

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