Ben Dor A.
1h

It started long ago funded by Qatar and Saudi. The American Jews were sleeping.

Regretfully some of them still are.

truthseeker
1h

As a Christian, I take responsibility for this travesty. Christians, collectively known as The Church and the Body of Christ, have been asleep at the wheel for far too long. We have enjoyed peace and freedom in our blessed nation of the United States of America, which has led to complacency. We have a responsibility to be vigilant against such evil as antisemitism and the promulgation of Marxism and Islamic teaching in our schools. As a Christian, I love ALL people, including Muslims. However, Islam is not a religion of peace as is often stated. True Islam as is documented in the Quran and the Hadiths is incompatible with Judaism and Christianity. The United States of America was founded on Judeo-Christian values. Religious Jews and Christians, although we disagree on the Messiah, follow the same principles. We must be vigilant and oppose any attempt to allow sharia law into our schools and our governments even at the local levels. I sincerely pray for ALL people to come to know Jesus Christ as the Messiah. He calls us to love one another. He calls us to love our enemies and to pray for those who persecute us, and we should and I do. He also calls us to holiness and to stand up for what is right. We are to be courageous-not cowards. We are to speak the truth in love to all people, no matter the consequences. Jesus Christ was and is Jewish. All of His original apostles were Jewish. God chose the Jewish people through whom to send His Son, Jesus, into the world to provide ALL people a path to salvation through the free gift of grace. Jesus loves all people and wishes to draw all people to Himself and to salvation. He has come and will come again. May God have mercy on me and on all of us who have failed to stand up for Him.

