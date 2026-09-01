Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Danny Rosenstein's avatar
Danny Rosenstein
4h

It’s not just Mamdani. It’s the entirety of the so-called Red/Green alliance and an ever-growing segment of the Democratic Party.

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Peter's avatar
Peter
5h

The cancer of antisemitism has no limits and mastastasizes globally.

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