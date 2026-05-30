Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric R.'s avatar
Eric R.
1h

Two million Muslims have ruined it for 400,000 Jews. Let's be blunt, for Jews, the Muslims are a scourge. They ruin our lives wherever they go with their psychotic, genocidal Jew-hatred.

Now that the Liberals have to a large extent absorbed much of the NDP, they can rule forever. Canada will become a one-party leftist state, like North Korea or California. (I kid a little on the second one, but not much.). Poilievre seems like a good guy, but he's too nice a guy to take on the ruthless leftists (redundant, I know) in power in Ottawa.

It might help if Alberta (and Saskatchewan) break away. It would mean the death of Canada, but is the present form of Canada even worth preserving?

I remember someone on X (I think Mark Dubowitz) indicating that Trump should offer refugee asylum to Canadian Jews. It would be a good idea, if for no other reason than the egg it would put on Carney's face.

I do not believe, despite the view of some Israeli officials, that all Canadian Jews (and all Jews in general) moving to Israel is a good idea. Putting all the world's Jews in one place would allow a second Holocaust with just two or three nuclear weapons. In fact, Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah leader, before he was killed, explicitly state this. One can assume it is the view of the Mullahs as well. So having Canadian Jews come here, where there are enough of us to put up a fight, would help.

Reply
Share
Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
1h

Eli, thank you for expressing so clearly what so many Canadian Jews are feeling but often struggle to put into words.

Unlike you, I did not grow up in Canada. I grew up in the projects in Brooklyn, New York, and came to Canada in 1977. I still remember becoming a Canadian citizen. I remember having tears in my eyes. I loved this country. Canadians were polite, welcoming, decent people. The streets were clean. The society felt civilized and stable. I became deeply patriotic toward Canada and remained that way for decades.

Like you, I experienced occasional antisemitic incidents over the years, but they were always on the margins. They were not mainstream. They were not socially acceptable. They stood out precisely because they were unusual.

That is what has changed.

For me personally, the worst consequence of October 7 was not only what happened in Israel. It was the loss of my faith that Canada and the United States had permanently moved beyond this kind of thing. I am a dual citizen, and October 7 shattered many assumptions I had carried for most of my life.

Ironically, the lesson many Jews seem to be rediscovering is that the only place we can truly call our national home is Israel. I have never even been there, but I now understand in a way I never fully did before why it exists and why it matters. Perhaps that is one of the few positive lessons to emerge from this terrible period.

What also frustrates me is how passive so many of our institutions and communities have become. Demonstrations take place in heavily Jewish neighborhoods. Open hostility is tolerated. Boundaries that would never be accepted elsewhere are simply accepted when directed at Jews. One has to wonder whether this would have been tolerated 30 or 40 years ago.

And that brings me to what I increasingly believe is the central problem: we still lack a unified strategy. Our large organizations remain fragmented, reactive, and hesitant while the challenges become more organized and more aggressive.

I hope that changes before it is too late. But as long as the current political and ideological trends continue, and as long as leaders continue treating antisemitism as a secondary concern, I fear the situation will continue to deteriorate before it improves.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture