Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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MLR's avatar
MLR
4h

Your first mistake was being in Spain to begin with.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

Call it what you want, but the trajectory is clear: open societies are being tested by people who don’t share their core values. That’s not bigotry—it’s reality. When tolerance becomes one-sided, it stops being tolerance and starts being surrender. Europe is learning that the hard way, and America is flirting with the same mistakes. A “Reconquista” doesn’t mean conquest—it means cultural clarity, boundaries, and the will to defend what works. If a society won’t protect its identity, its laws, and its people, someone else will reshape it. The choice isn’t between tolerance and strength—it’s whether you survive long enough to keep both.

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