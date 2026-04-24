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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
4h

Brenden, excellent article. My takeaway is slightly different: people — and especially Jews — should vote based on policy, policy, policy, not personality or blind party loyalty. I’ve never believed in attaching myself permanently to one party. I look at the world as it is, I look at who best represents my values and protects my people at that moment, and that’s how I vote.

Too many Jews treat political affiliation like identity. That’s a mistake because parties change, circumstances change, and ideologies change. The Democratic Party of today is not the Democratic Party of decades ago — just as history reminds us that parties can radically evolve over time. Blind loyalty in politics is foolish. In real estate they say location, location, location. In politics, it should be policy, policy, policy.

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Susan Kromelow's avatar
Susan Kromelow
4h

Thank you for this excellent article. The metaphor of tenancy is a good one. Despite my family being in this country for over one hundred years, I’ve been feeling like a guest here since 10/7. This is still a country of laws, and there are many individuals working to ensure that our civil rights are protected (they have not been protected on many campuses and K-12 schools), but we are a small and vulnerable minority and might always be guests (tenants) here. That’s why there are signs at Ben Gurion airport that say “Welcome Home”.

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