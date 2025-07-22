Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anne Kelly's avatar
Anne Kelly
1h

The NYT lies about almost everything

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Sam Hilt's avatar
Sam Hilt
28m

We used to tease that copies of the NYT were mostly useful for lining bird cages. Now, out of respect for their pets, many have discontinued even this practice.

The NYT and their colleagues at the New York Review of Books had a long-standing tradition of always trotting out some hack with a Hebrew-sounding name whenever they published a libelous article that smeared Israel. Hey, if even a Jew says it, it must be true...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture