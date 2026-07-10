Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Susan Sullivan's avatar
Susan Sullivan
7h

What a brilliant piece!!

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MICHAEL BELL's avatar
MICHAEL BELL
4h

Another great essay. The haters are aware, but choose to ignore facts and morality in their deranged justification for Jew hate . My only response: “It’s our land. Done explaining . “

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