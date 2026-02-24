Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Eric R.
4h

In the end, Israel will have to go nuclear. We can debate what has to be targeted, but nothing else will take down the Islamonazis.

Freedom Lover
3h

Tucker Carlson now appears to have gone full Lord Haw Haw. I wouldn't be surprised if he broadcasts from Tehran next.

