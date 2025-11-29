Future of Jewish

2h

There is a fable about the scorpion and the frog. The scorpion asks the frog to carry it across the river, the frog is concerned that the scorpion will use its sting during the river passage - the scorpion points out that would kill both of them.

The frog agrees, the pair set out, but inevitably the scorpion cannot help itself, stings the frog, and they both drown.

The fable illustrates the reality that there are some instincts which cannot be suppressed - the equivalent to the scorpion's sting is the fundamental and inherent genocidal antisemitism to be found within 'Palestinians' (in fact, one could expand on that . . .).

In our comparison, our modern day frogs have negotiated, persuaded, traded, offered huge concessions, paid money, supplied employment, and given food, services, water, energy and even therapy to the scorpions.

All to no avail.

The frogs continue to be stung; the scorpions continue to follow their fundamental instincts.

To the point:

I suggest the frogs have learnt that there is no negotiation, no buying off of the scorpions. I completely support the creation of the Israel described in the article - one in which the scorpions have no place.

1h

Thank you for referring to our Torah portions…Israel is a spiritual people. Shabbat shalom.

