Future of Jewish

Steve S
1h

Excellent essay in all regards.

Stephen Schecter
43m

As far as I can see, we are already living in that world. Eighty years have elapsed since the end of WW2 and here we are repeating everything that led to the Holocaust, showing we have learned nothing. The only caveat I would add to your essay is that the West which thinks it will survive its criminal and depraved behaviour while Israel sinks is in for a big surprise. It is not 1933 Germany. There is a Jewish state and a Jewish people living in that state and they are armed with weapons that neither Spain nor Ireland, neither Holland nor Belgium, neither Slovenia nor Iceland has. As for those that do, they too may be in for a big surprise. Not to mention the Muslim world Turkey is so eager to head. We shall see who is the last man standing. And if the BBC is around to report on it.

