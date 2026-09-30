Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alex Bee's avatar
Alex Bee
2h

I love this… and it gave me a lot of encouragement and reassurance (can’t quite express it in words: my words get stuck in my head sometimes, cognitive stroke effect stuff, plus age etc). Just wanted to thank you. A lot. Love and purrs from Scotland from me and Blixa cat

Reply
Share
Bobby's avatar
Bobby
20m

Easier said than done. The last time I encountered a person who expressed this wonder, attention and thoughtfulness upon the act of waking consciousness was in college spoken by a classmate who was tripping on LSD.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture