Please consider supporting our mission to help everyone better understand and become smarter about the Jewish world. A gift of any amount helps keep our platform free of advertising and accessible to all.



Give a gift subscription

Make a one-time contribution

This is a guest essay by Vanessa Berg, who writes about Judaism and Israel.

You can also listen to the podcast version of this essay on Apple Podcasts , YouTube Music , YouTube , and Spotify .



Share

Most Jewish prayers begin with a human need. We ask for healing, forgiveness, protection, wisdom, peace.

Modeh Ani begins differently. It asks for nothing.

Before we make a request of God, before we confront the problems waiting for us, before we even fully enter the day, Judaism tells us to acknowledge one fact: We have been given our life back.



מוֹדֶה אֲנִי לְפָנֶיךָ, מֶלֶךְ חַי וְקַיָּם, שֶׁהֶחֱזַרְתָּ בִּי נִשְׁמָתִי בְּחֶמְלָה, רַבָּה אֱמוּנָתֶךָ. “Modeh ani lefanecha, Melech chai v’kayam, shehechezarta bi nishmati b’chemlah, rabbah emunatecha.” “I give thanks before You, living and eternal King, for You have mercifully restored my soul within me. Great is Your faithfulness.”



Modern pop culture has become obsessed with morning routines. Wake up at five. Drink water. Exercise. Meditate. Journal. Get sunlight. Delay caffeine. Stay off your phone. Write down your goals. Read ten pages. Make the bed.

Somewhere along the way, morning stopped being something that happened to us and became another project to optimize. The underlying promise is always the same: If you can engineer the first hour correctly, perhaps you can engineer yourself.

Judaism had a morning routine long before morning routines became an industry, but its purpose was almost the opposite. It was not designed to make you more productive. It was designed to make you more aware.

The Talmud describes a remarkable sequence of blessings attached to the ordinary acts of waking. When a person opened his eyes, he thanked God for sight. When he sat upright, for freedom of movement. When he dressed, for clothing. When he stood, for the ability to straighten his body. When his feet touched the earth, for solid ground. When he walked, for the ability to take steps.

The point was not self-improvement. It was attention.

Judaism’s morning routine begins not with the question, “How can I improve myself today?” but with another question entirely: How much of what is already good in my life have I stopped noticing?

We are exceptionally good at adapting to blessings. The first time something wonderful enters our lives, we notice it intensely: the first night in a new home, the first time someone tells us they love us, the first paycheck from a job we desperately wanted, the first time a doctor tells us the test came back clear.

Then something strange happens: The extraordinary becomes ordinary, the new home becomes where we leave dirty dishes, the person we once could not believe chose us becomes the person whose habits annoy us, the job we prayed for becomes the job we complain about, the healthy body we once feared losing becomes invisible again.

We do not necessarily become ungrateful people. We become accustomed. Familiarity may be gratitude’s greatest enemy, because repetition makes extraordinary things feel inevitable. Judaism seems suspicious of that tendency, so it surrounds ordinary life with blessings. Eat bread: stop. Drink wine: stop. See something beautiful: stop. Experience something for the first time in a long while: stop. Wake up: stop.

The purpose is not merely to make life more religious. It is to prevent life from disappearing beneath familiarity.

There may be no better example than waking up. Every morning, something astonishing happens that almost none of us considers astonishing: Consciousness returns. For several hours, you were absent from your own life. You were not managing your calendar, worrying about your family, thinking about money, following the news, replaying an argument, or constructing a future. You disappeared into sleep. Then your eyes opened.

The Talmud calls sleep “one-sixtieth of death,” not as biology, but as an observation about absence. Sleep contains a faint echo of death because consciousness recedes, control disappears, and the active self temporarily leaves the world. Morning therefore carries a faint echo of resurrection.

Jewish prayer treats that return seriously. The morning liturgy thanks God as the One who restores souls, and Modeh Ani distills that idea into one of Judaism’s simplest waking prayers. We usually flatten the prayer into something like, “Thank You for another day,” but that makes it smaller than it is. The prayer is trying to restore our capacity for astonishment.

Consider what the Jewish morning ritual asks a person to notice. You can see. You can move. You have clothing. You can stand. There is ground beneath you. Your legs carry you. You are conscious. We hear those things and think, yes, obviously. But “obviously” is what happens to a miracle once it has happened enough times. That is the point of the entire ritual. Judaism understands that many of the things that make life worth living eventually become invisible to us unless we deliberately make them visible again.

We tend to imagine gratitude as a response to unusual good fortune. Something wonderful happens and we feel grateful. Jewish practice reverses that logic. Gratitude is needed precisely when nothing unusual has happened. The sun came up again. Your legs worked again. There was food again. The person you love was sitting across from you again. You breathed again. You woke up again. Nothing dramatic happened, and that is exactly when ritual becomes necessary, because catastrophe has its own way of restoring attention.

When someone becomes sick, suddenly the functioning body becomes extraordinary. When we lose someone, ordinary Tuesday-night conversations become sacred memories. When war begins, boring afternoons become paradise. Loss has an almost cruel ability to teach us the value of what familiarity taught us to ignore.

Judaism would rather we learn the lesson before something disappears.

That is one of the deepest purposes of blessing. A berachah (prayer) is a small rebellion against the phrase “of course.”

Of course there is food. Of course I can walk. Of course she will be there tomorrow. Of course I will wake up.

Jewish ritual keeps interrupting that assumption. No more “of course.” Stop for a moment and look again. This gives Modeh Ani a different force. It is not simply telling us to be grateful that we survived the night. It is attacking the habit by which another morning becomes so predictable that we cease to experience it.

For much of human history, waking up was also harder to take for granted. Mortality lived much closer to ordinary consciousness. Infection, childbirth, epidemics, untreated illness, violence, and famine could end a life with a speed that modern medicine has made unfamiliar to many of us. People did not need mortality explained to them abstractly; they encountered it constantly. When people living in that world thanked God for opening their eyes, the words carried a weight that can be difficult for us to recover.

But the paradox is that modern life should make Modeh Ani more meaningful, not less. We possess comforts that earlier generations could barely imagine, and yet the better life becomes, the easier it becomes to stop noticing how good it is.

That may be one of the spiritual dangers of prosperity. Clean water appears from a faucet. A room changes temperature at the touch of a button. Diseases that once killed millions can often be prevented or treated. A device in our hand allows us to speak to someone on another continent instantly. We are surrounded by conveniences that would have looked miraculous to most of human history, and our response has largely been to become used to them.

This is not a moral failure so much as a psychological one. Human beings normalize almost everything, including abundance.

The Jewish morning blessings offer an antidote, but not through guilt. Judaism is not saying, “Other people have less, so feel bad about wanting more.” It is saying something more demanding: Do not allow desire for what is missing to erase awareness of what is present. There is nothing wrong with ambition, improvement, achievement, or longing. Judaism does not ask people to stop wanting. It asks us not to construct our entire emotional lives around the distance between what we have and what we want next.

Modern morning routines often begin inside that distance. Become fitter. Become calmer. Become richer. Become more disciplined. Become more focused. Become better. There is always another version of yourself somewhere ahead of you, and morning becomes the factory in which you are supposed to manufacture that person.

Judaism begins somewhere else. Before becoming anyone else, notice the person who woke up. Before improving your body, notice that it moves. Before building your life, notice what has already been built around you. Before chasing the next thing, look carefully at the things that would devastate you if they disappeared tomorrow.

That is a more unsettling exercise than gratitude journaling because it forces us to confront how much ordinary happiness is visible only in retrospect. Much of what irritates us today could become what we ache for tomorrow. Judaism tries to drag that recognition forward in time and make us appreciate what is still here while it is still here.

That is why Modeh Ani belongs at the beginning of the day. The prayer catches us before desire has fully restarted, before the inbox appears, before comparison begins, before the mind produces its daily inventory of problems and deficiencies. For one brief moment, Judaism asks us not what life still owes us, but what life has already given us.

And then come the final words, rabbah emunatecha — “great is Your faithfulness.” We usually speak about having faith in God, but the prayer can also be heard as suggesting something more intimate: God has enough faith in us to return us to the world.

Your soul came back. Whatever you failed to notice yesterday, you get another opportunity to notice today. Whatever you neglected, another morning has arrived in which you can pay attention. Perhaps that is what renewal actually means: waking up to the same life and seeing it differently.

That is where Judaism’s morning routine departs most sharply from that of modern pop culture. Today’s routines are often built around transformation; the Jewish morning begins with recognition. Before changing anything, see what is already there: your eyes, your body, your clothing, the earth beneath your feet, the ability to take one step and then another, the simple fact that consciousness has returned and another day exists in front of you.

Perhaps the great spiritual achievement is not learning how to want less, but learning how to see more. Many of the things we spend our lives trying to acquire eventually suffer the same fate as everything we already possess. Once they become ours, we stop seeing them. There will always be another goal, another purchase, another promotion, another destination, another version of ourselves that we imagine will finally make us satisfied.

Judaism offers a different experiment. Before you spend another day adding to your life, spend a few moments noticing your life. That is the genius of the Jewish morning routine. It does not begin by asking how to make a human being better. It begins by asking how to keep a human being awake.