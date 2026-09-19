Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Stephen Schecter's avatar
Stephen Schecter
5h

Lovely and moving piece. שנה טובה

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Debra Silver's avatar
Debra Silver
1h

Gmar Hatima tova... ve shana mevurechet...

and thank you for such an enlightening article... I studied the tanach with tirgum Onkelos and Rashi but I didn't realize how many modern words have their base in Aramaic.

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